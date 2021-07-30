Grady Walraven Jr, 88, of Lindale, Georgia died Wednesday, July 28, 2021. He was born on January 11, 1933 in Gordon County to the late Grady Sr. and Lucille (Sitton) Walraven. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Steve Walraven and Timothy Walraven. Grady was a member of the 1951 graduating class of Red Bud High School. He retired from A&P Food Stores in Calhoun and Rome and later retired from Rome Coca Cola Bottling Company. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Nina Rogers Walraven; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan G Walraven and his wife April; niece, Stephanie W. Lathem; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM from Fain Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. To leave condolences and sign the online guest book please go to, www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Grady Walraven.