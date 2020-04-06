On Thursday, April 2, 2020, Orene Wyatt Walls went to be with the Lord. Mrs. Walls was born in Gordon County on June 24, 1929. She was the daughter of Joe Benjamin Wyatt and Berta L. Crump. Although raised on a farm with little means, her childhood was happy. She told of playing softball and basketball when she was young and English was her favorite class. She enjoyed playing with her sister and her many Calhoun cousins. She looked very forward to calls and visits with her cousins and in later years, she could talk on the phone with them for hours. In 1949, she married Henry Donald Walls. They settled in Shannon, GA surrounded by wonderful neighbors. In 1957, they moved to the Wayside Road where they resided for the next 63 years. She attended business school and trained to be a professional secretary. She worked for entities such as The Boy Scouts of America, NCR, Aetna, and eventually retired from J Battle Hall Insurance Agency in Rome. Working for Bernice Swann at J Battle Hall was her most satisfying position and she so enjoyed her contact with the Rome community and the friendship of her office mates. They stayed in contact with her until her passing. Mrs Walls was beautiful inside and out. She was gracious and kind to everyone she met and a wonderful example of the perfect wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Loved by her husband and adored by her children and grandchildren. She was happiest when her home was filled with family and friends. She made the best homemade biscuits, chocolate syrup, cobbler, and fried apple pies in Rome. Her children's friends would always come over looking for the leftover homemade biscuits and that delighted her immensely. She was a member of The First Baptist Church, Rome Georgia and especially loved and supported the church youth groups and the youth choir. Her grandsons were her greatest joy. She marveled at everything they did and sought every opportunity to have them with her in her home, in theirs, or on a trip together. She loved just being close to them. In the final days, seeing her great grandson, Austin, was one of the things that still brought a huge smile to her face. She also adored her step grandchildren, Maria and Alejandro, and their spouses and children. She looked forward to their visits to Georgia and every Christmas eagerly awaited the arrival of their family photo cards to be added to the display of family pictures. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother, and her beloved sister Johnnie Wyatt Odom. Mrs Walls is survived by her husband of 70 years, Henry Donald Walls. Her Son, Donald Benjamin Walls of Rome, Her daughter, Lynne Walls Galioto (Tony) of Watersound, FL and her grandsons, Benjamin K Walls (Emily), William Wyatt Hauptle, and her greatgrandson Austin L Walls. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. A special thanks to the following: Dr Floyd Roebuck (and Ann) for many years of friendship and support of mother and our family; Dr. George Hotz, Jenny, and the team at Rome Internal Medicine; All home caregivers, especially Barbara and Amanda; Brookdale Senior Living Center, Rome Ga. Home Instead Tapestry Hospice
