Mrs. Charlotte Faye Wallace, age 72, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at a local hospital. Charlotte was born in Summerville, Georgia on February 21, 1949, the daughter of the late Jessie Edward Smith and the late Lucille Tinnie Teems Smith. She was a member of Cave Spring Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy T. Harris, by her daughter, Frankie Lynn Reynolds, by her grandson, Pete Huggins, by her brothers, Dan Smith, Charles Smith, Wayne Smith, and Arnold Smith, and by her sisters, Francis Maton and Jessie Mae Willingham. She is survived by her husband, Gene Wallace, Sr.; her children, Beth Hamby, Jean Foley (Mark), Matthew Reynolds (Tabitha) and Jason Delk; stepchildren, Gene Wallace Jr. (Christy) and Lisa Jackson (Ryan); grandchildren, Anthony Hamby, Tammy Hamby, Stephanie Hamby, Steven Hamby, T. J. McCoy, Davey McCoy, Mark Foley, Jr., Angel Foley, Brittany Reynolds, Brianna Chambers, Alicia Reynolds, Jared Austin Reynolds, Jacob Reynolds, Abbygail Reynolds, Breanna Huff, Cheyenne Christensen, and Austin Christensen; numerous great grandchildren; her brother, Frank Reed; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Leon Craig officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30 am and include: Anthony Hamby, Steven Hamby, T. J. McCoy, Davey McCoy, Mark Foley, Jason Delk, and Gene Wallace, Jr. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
