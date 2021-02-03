Mrs. Mable Imogene Rust Walker, age 95, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Walker was born in Dekalb County, Alabama on November 2, 1925, daughter of the late Thomas Joseph Rust, Sr. and the late Clara Belle Lister Rust. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Grady Walker, Jr., on April 12, 2003, by a daughter-in-law, Susan Walker, on February 3, 2021, by 3 sisters, and by 2 brothers. Mrs. Walker was a homemaker and was the oldest living member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Homemaker's Club and was part of the Krystal Breakfast Bunch. Survivors include two sons, Stan Walker (Pam), Rome, and Tim Walker, Rome; five grandchildren, Kenn Walker (Heather), Layla Shipman (Brian), Kinga Rowell (Tim), Melissa Hickman (Matt), and Julie Hughes; 14 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 3pm in the Gazebo at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Mikel Garrett and the Rev. Mark Evans will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, from 1pm until 2:30pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday at 2pm and include: Active: Kenn Walker, Brian Shipman, Tim Rowell, Matt Hickman, Ben Walker and Wes Walker. Honorary: Horace Morgan. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1