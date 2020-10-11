Coach Rick Walker, age 72, of Rome, GA, went home to his heavenly Father on Friday, October 9, 2020. Coach Walker was born in LaGrange, GA on July 13, 1948, the son of the late Marie Lee and the late Calvin Walker. A graduate of Berry College, Coach Walker played many sports and many pranks on the campus before graduating and enlisting in the U. S. Marine Corps in 1970. He proudly served 2 years in the Marines and was stationed as an M. P. in Okinawa. A longtime coach at East Rome High School, Coach Walker earned a Masters of Education degree from The University of West Georgia in 1976. He served as a leader in Fellowship of Christian Athletes for 37 years, positively affecting the lives of countless young people in the community. He was also active in the Promise Keepers movement and received commendation from the Christian organization for his dedicated service. Coach Walker retired from teaching after 30 years, but that did not stop him from working. He remained a proud employee of OTR Wheel Engineering until the final months of his life. Coach Walker was a devoted family man. He met his wife, the former Beth Doyle, at Berry College and they married in the campus' Barnwell Chapel in 1972. They raised their three children in Rome and were members of First Presbyterian Church. Survivors include his wife, Beth Walker of Rome; three children, Jessica Walker of Charlottesville, VA, Erika Prewett (Tim) of Villa Rica, GA, and Zachary Walker (Heather) of Rome, GA; three grandchildren, Elisa Walker of Dahlonega, GA, Walker Prewett of Villa Rica, GA, and Sawyer Prewett of Villa Rica, GA. Surviving siblings include sisters, Ginger Cornelius and Janice Overcash, and brothers, Billy Walker, Danny Walker, Scotty Lee, and Ronnie Lee. Coach Walker is also survived by brother-in-law, Jimmy Doyle, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Coach Walker's life will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 2pm in King Hall at First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Bill Pardue and the Rev. Carey Ingram will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Private interment will follow later in Floyd Memory Gardens with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at the church on Tuesday at 1:30pm: Danny Wiseman, Ronnie Newberry, Mitchell Owens, Fred Taylor, Bob Owens, Ollie Gaston, Colt Gaston, Mike Wallace, Carlos Rosado, Jose Rosado, and Eric Ramos. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675 or contributions designated for camp scholarships to the Rome Fellowship of Christian Athletes, P. O. Box 1246, Rome, GA 30161. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
