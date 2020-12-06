Danny E. "Hot Rod" Waldrop age 68 of Cartersville, passed away Monday November 30, 2020. Danny was born July 30, 1952 in Rome, a son of Mildred Waldrop and the late Charles Hulon Waldrop. Danny was raised in Lindale, area. He served in the United States Army during the Viet Nam War. Danny operated Cartersville Tire Co. until 2001 for several years. Survivors include his wife Virginia who he called his angel for her constant care of his during years of his illness, one son, Jason Waldrop, Cartersville; granddaughter, Haley and Peyton Waldrop, brothers, Charles "Chuck" Waldrop, and Jimmy Waldrop, a niece Kellie Harless. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, Rome makes announcement for the family.
