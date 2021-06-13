Mr. Sherman Ronald Waits, age 72, of Rome passed away Saturday June 12, 2021 in a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Billy Fricks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens, with Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F&AM will be conducting Masonic Graveside Rites. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday. June 15, 2021 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.