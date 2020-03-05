Mr. Dudley Waits, age 77, of Rockmart, GA passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born in Chattooga County, GA on December 5, 1942, a son of the late George Stanley Waits and the late Effie Coker Waits. Mr. Waits had lived the greater part of his life in Rockmart where he was a 1962 graduate of Rockmart High School. During his school years he was very active in sports, including football, basketball and baseball. For over thirty-five years Dudley filmed Rockmart High School Football games and he was an inductee to the Rockmart High School Sports Hall of Fame. He was also a charter member of the Jacket 100 Club. Mr. Waits was active in youth sports where he was a former president of the Rockmart Midget Football Association. During his working career, Dudley served twenty-five years as produce manager at Triangle Grocery as well as owning Dudley's Video Productions. He was a member and former Elder of the Rockmart Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Christopher Davis; six sisters: Edythe McGraw, Faye Ozment, Carol Baker, Eddie Tinney, Ruth Howell and Lodema Waits; and two brothers: Harold Waits and Kelsie Waits. Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Sandra Cason Waits of Rockmart, to whom he was married on May 29, 1963; three daughters: Kelly Wilson and her husband, Greg, Kim Bradford and Keisha Motes and her husband Greg, all of Rockmart; five grandchildren: Drew Waits, Harley Bradford, Caroline, Kelsey and Chloe Motes; two sisters-in-law: Brenda Carpenter, Rockmart and Jeanette Cason, Rockmart; a number of nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Rockmart Church of Christ with Ministers Josh Clevenger and Ryan Helton officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery with Minister Justin Mason officiating. Pallbearers will include: Drew Waits, Greg Motes, Greg Wilson, Benjamin Ozment, Brad Baker, Josh Ozment Junior Hannah and Casey Camp. Honorary pallbearers will include the Elders and Deacons of Rockmart Church of Christ and the following gentlemen: Tony McGraw, Charles Ponder, Joel Ozment, David Helton, Larry Chupp, Kenneth Moore, Steve Miller, Phil Miller, Darrell Barnes, Jerry Richardson and Leon Cook. The family will receive friends Friday from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org/donate in memory of Mr. Waits. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Dudley Waits.