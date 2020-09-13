Mr. Ronald "Terry" Wade, Sr., age 68, of Cedar Bluff, AL, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in an Atlanta hospital following an extended illness. Mr. Wade was born in Floyd County, GA on July 23, 1952, son of the late Robert Lee Wade and the late Beatrice Howell Wade. He was a graduate of West Rome High School in the class of 1971 and was of the Baptist faith. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a machine operator with the Dayton Steel Company. Survivors include his wife, Kathleen Holloway Wade, to whom he was married on March 12, 2009; 2 sons, Lee Wade (Crystal), and Ronald Wade, Jr. (Paige), both of Silver Creek; a step-daughter, Rachel Knight, Fernandina Beach, FL; 10 grandchildren, Hannah Allen (Tucker), Calhoun, Brice Wade, Grant Wade, Will York, Lauren York, Holden Wade, Mary-Kate Wade, Landen Bursee, and Aiden Bursee, all of Silver Creek, and Jaxson Tompkins, Fernandina Beach, FL; 1 great-grandchild, Beckett Allen; a sister, Diane Wade Whaley (Mike), Texas; several nieces and nephews. In keeping with Mr. Wade's wishes, he will be cremated and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Wade Sr. Ronald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.