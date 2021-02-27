Mr. Claude Ellis Wade, age 53, or Cave Spring, passed away on Friday, February 26, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. Wade was born in Columbus, Georgia on December 28, 1967, son of Arthur Wayne Wade and the late Shirley Ruth Presley Wade. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Wade. Mr. Wade worked for several years as a mechanic. Survivors include two sons, Tootie Ellis Wayne Wade (Lacey Hudgins), Silver Creek, and Trenton Blu Wade (Chelsea), Silver Creek; his father, Arthur Wade, Cave Spring; a brother, Tony Wade (Jenifer), Rome; a sister, Connie Sue Humphrey, Piedmont, AL; grandchildren, Brantley Wade and Greylin Wade; nieces and nephews, Josh, Brandon, Austin, Haley, Sarah Rose & Kylie Vuckovich, Christopher Wade, Remington Cheyenne Wade, Tristan Bailey, and Crystal Wade; a special cousin, Mark Vuckovich (Penny); a special friend, Linda May. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 6 until 8pm. Following the visitation, Mr. Wade will be cremated. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
