Mr. Paul Dean Wacaster, age 84, of Meansville, passed away October 19, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice. Paul was born in Rome, son of the late Donald Wacaster and Grace Henning Wacaster. He was in the antiquities business for many years. Paul was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Dorothy Harden Wacaster; children and their spouses: Sherry Westbrook of Meansville, Debbie and Keith Rader of Meansville and Glenn and Juvey Wacaster of Fayetteville; grandchilden and their spouses: Michael Rader, William and Katie Westbrook, Thomas Rader, Matthew and Kaitlyn Westbrook, Michelle Westbrook and Serena Wacaster; great-grandchildren: Matthew Westbrook Jr., Madelynne Westbrook, and Liliana Westbrook. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 24, 3 p.m., in the chapel of Moody-Daniel Funeral Home with Pastor Shane Moore officiating. A private family burial will be held. Friends may visit the family on Saturday, 1-3 p.m., at the funeral home. Moody-Daniel Funeral Home in Zebulon is assisting the family with arrangements.
