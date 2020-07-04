Mrs. Norma Dean Miller Vaughn, age 84, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday morning, July 4, 2020, at her home. Mrs. Vaughn was born in Floyd County, GA on February 26, 1936, daughter of the late Pearl Dew Miller and the late King Miller. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Campbell and her husband Wallace, and by a niece, Crystal Faith Miller. Mrs. Vaughn was a member of West Union Baptist Church. Prior to her retirement, she was an Analyst with Air Force Civil Service. Survivors include her husband of 67 years, James Layton Vaughn; a brother, K.M Miller (Louise); a niece, Dina Vick (Jamey); a nephew, Rex Campbell (Christy); great nieces & nephews, Lex and Alea Vick, and Matthew, Noah, and Parker Campbell. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 3:00 pm at West Union Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
