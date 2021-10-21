Mr. M. Drew Vann, age 93, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Vann was born in Rome, Georgia on June 17, 1928, son of the late Willie David Vann and the late Zella Mae Williams Vann. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Alvis Stone Vann, and by six siblings, Wanda Early, Burt Vann, Cody Vann, Eleanor, Jennie Jo, and Shirley Fergoda. Mr. Vann was a veteran of the U. S. Army serving during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, Mr. Van worked for the Southern Company as Manager of Coal Handling. Drew Vann was a man who loved his mother and provided for her until her passing. He was known as being plain spoken and not afraid of a challenge. He was a cattleman, a lover of animals, and was on of the first ranchers to breed Australian Blue Heelers in this area. He will be missed. Although not a religious man, he did profess to know Jesus Christ as his Savior. Survivors include five nieces, Denise Cagle. Carolyn Holtzendorf, Marcia Stegall, Barbara Mathis, and Bobbie Freeman; a nephew, Ben A. Vann; great nephews, Kim Holtzendorf, Bradley Cagle, Shane Cagle, Mark Mathis, and Zack Stegall; a great niece, Hope Cowan; several other relatives. Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:30pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Max Tucker will officiate. The American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard will present military honors. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Tuesday from 12 noon until 1pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.