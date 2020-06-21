Mr. Edward Thomas VanMeter, age 85 of Rome passed away Saturday June 20, 2020 at his residence. Mr. VanMeter was born November 13, 1934, in Floyd County, a son of the late Charlie Garvin VanMeter, and Eva Teems VanMeter. He was a member of Rockmart Church of God, master mason and member of East Floyd Masonic Lodge #728 F&AM and Yarab Temple Rome Shrine Club. He was retired from Carolina Freight where he had over 30 years of service. Mr. VanMeter was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Stowe VanMeter, daughter, Pamela Joyce VanMeter, and several siblings. Survivors include his children, Cathy (Marty) Mabry, Ricky (Joyce) VanMeter, Janet Langston, sisters, Josephine Snowden, Patricia Lucus, 9 grandchildren, 14 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday June 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Milliken, and Rev. Michael Pasley, officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Great Grandson will be Honorary pallbearers. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
