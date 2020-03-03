Rosemary Prime Van Dyke, 90, passed away peacefully at home on February 28, 2020. Mrs. Van Dyke was born in Daytona Beach, Florida, to the late George B. and Alberta Prime. She was a faithful wife, mother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Dr. James F. Van Dyke, Senior Pastor of First Presbyterian Church from 1974-1992. Survivors include her daughter, Beth Van Dyke; sons, Joel P. Van Dyke and John C. Van Dyke (Lisa); grandchildren, Ben Van Dyke, Philip Van Dyke (Jessica), Brian Van Dyke, and Greg Van Dyke (Lydia), Rachel McClain (Chance), and Samuel Van Dyke; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Van Dyke and Patience McClain. After private internment, a Memorial Service of Worship will be held Friday, March 6, at 3:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Rome. The family will receive friends following the service at First Presbyterian Church. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.