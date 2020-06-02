Mrs. Georgia R. Tyler, age 90, of Rome, GA, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Tyler was born in Floyd County, GA on April 11, 1930, the daughter of the late Archy Coleman Trapp and the late Edith Addington Trapp. She was a member of Blue Pond Baptist Church. She was a godly woman who loved the Lord and her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Aaron Myers Sr., by her son, Randall David Myers, by her brothers, Herbert C. Trapp and David Trapp, and by her sister, Doris Trapp. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Sam Thomas Tyler Jr.; her sons, Charles A. Myers Jr. (Brenda) and Logan C. Tyler (Linda); her grandchildren, Charles Myers III (Lauren), Karla Whitehead (Scott), Stacey Godwin Dehaven and Tiffany Godwin Dacy; her great grandchildren, Drake Whitehead, Leah Whitehead, William Myers, Kate Myers and Luke Myers; her brother, James Trapp; her sister, Mary Ann Weathington; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 12:30pm at Mt. Alto Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Cowart will officiate. Mrs. Tyler will lie instate at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday from 10am until 12pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Pallbearers will include: Drake Whitehead, William L. Myers, Luke Myers, Jason Pledger, Brian Jones and Caldwell Canada. Honorary pallbearers are Kate Myers and Leah Whitehead. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
