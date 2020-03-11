Mrs. Judy Johnston Turner, age 73, of Rome, died March 9, 2020 at a local hospital. Mrs. Turner was born on December 26, 1946 in Rome, GA and spent much of her life in Marietta, GA. She was the daughter of the late Malcolm Johnston and Pearl Johnston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Turner, nephew Jeff Gwin, and brother-in-law, Jack Gwin. She was a long time member of Grace United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA and more recently Mount Bethel United Methodist Church in Marietta, GA. She was a graduate of East Rome High School with the class of 1964. Mrs. Turner worked for the Ford Motor Company in Atlanta, GA. Judy, along with her husband, loved to travel and traveled extensively in Europe, Israel, and Canada as well as the U.S.A. Survivors include her sister, Peggy Gwin; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Dan Ayer; niece, Julie Ayer Ford and great nephews, Noah and Sam Ford; nephew John D. Ayer, Jr. (Heather) and great nieces, Lily and Ava Ayer. A celebration of Mrs. Turner's life will be held in the chapel of Daniel's Funeral Home Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Ellen Hopkins officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery. Pall bearers are asked to assemble Friday at Daniel's Funeral Home at 1:30 and include Dan Ayer, John Ayer, Jr., Noah Ford, Sam Ford, Larry Hight and Bill Hamric. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share memories and post tributes. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
