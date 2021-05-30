Mrs. Dorothy Lee Tudor, age 85, of Armuchee, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Tudor was born in Floyd County, Georgia on December 14, 1935, daughter of the late Fred McBurnett and the late Josie Touchstone McBurnett. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Franklin Eugene "Josh" Tudor, by a son, Joe Frank "Buster" Tudor, by 2 sisters, and by several brothers. Mrs. Tudor worked in food service for the Floyd County Board of Education until she retired to take care of her grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Ebenezer Baptist Church. Mrs. Tudor loved flowers and fishing, but her greatest love was her grandchildren. She also enjoyed having her family over for dinner every Sunday. Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Johnson (Tim), Armuchee; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Tudor, Summerville; four grandchildren, Hunter Johnson (Hunter), Summerville, Hannah Johnson, Summerville, Dawson Tudor, Kennesaw, and Gavin Rood, Summerville; a brother, Fred "Rabbit" McBurnett, Jr., several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11am at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth Jennings and the Rev. Michael Yancey officiating. Interment will follow in Fisher's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Wednesday at 10:30am and include: Ben Ozment, Justin Davis, Jamey Davis, Cody Hughes, Andy Hughes, and James Green. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1