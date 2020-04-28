Mrs. Patricia Ogles "Pat" Tucker, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in a local hospital. Mrs. Tucker was born in Rome, GA on January 15, 1940, daughter of the late George and Grace Johnson Ogles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Tucker, by 4 sisters, Jane Henson, Betty Kerce, Shirley Taylor, and Dorothy Millican, and by 3 brothers, Albert, Buster, and Jimmy Ogles. Mrs. Tucker attended Rome High School. She was formerly employed with Arrington-Ingram Drug Store for several years. Mrs. Tucker was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church and was a member of the Georgia Power Ambassadors. She was a great cook, loved to garden and cross-stitch, and was an avid bird watcher, but her grandchildren gave her the greatest joy in her life. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Kay Tucker Doegg (Keith), Rome, and Beth Tucker Hemmer (Lance), Jacksonville, FL; 4 grandchildren, Kyle Doegg (Cate Gasper), Birmingham, AL, Kady Doegg Storey (Jake), Cartersville,, Daniel Hemmer and Matthew Hemmer, both of Orlando, FL; a brother, Downey Ogles (Nelda), Rome; nieces and nephews. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, all services will be private. Dr. Gary Graves will officiate with inurnment in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
