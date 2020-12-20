Mr. Robert Lee "Bob" Tucker, Jr., age 94, of Lindale, GA, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Tucker was born in Floyd County, GA on September 10, 1926, son of the late Robert Lee Tucker, Sr. and the late Dora Mae Adams Tucker. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Mae Denson Tucker, by 2 sisters, Clara Slack and Helen Harper, and by 2 brothers, Ralph and Marvin Tucker. After having been employed at West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co. and Design Homes for several years, Mr. Tucker retired from Chemical Products of Cartersville. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale. Survivors include 2 daughters, Robin Ray (Bobby), Kingston, and Roxanne Willingham (Tim), Silver Creek; his grandson, Steven Ray, Kingston; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mikel Garrett officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
