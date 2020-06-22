Mrs. Willodean Cooper Treglown, age 85, of Lindale, GA, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, in a local hospital. Mrs. Treglown was born in Dekalb County, AL on July 9, 1934, daughter of the late Stanton Cooper and the late Emmie Lee Bowman Bennett. She was also preceded in death by a great grandson, Charlie Cooper Wright, by her step-father, Arthur Bennett, and by a brother, Bill Bennett. Mrs. Treglown retired from Galey & Lord, Inc. following several years of employment. She was a member of Lindale Church of God. Survivors include her husband, Harold Gene Treglown, to whom she was married on August 14, 1955; 3 daughters, Cathy Johnson (David), Silver Creek, Kay Adkison (Billy), Hiram, and Brenda Kulczak, North Port, FL; a son, Brad Treglown (Dori), Silver Creek; 2 sisters, Charlotte Darn, Armuchee, and Helen Gale, Hiram; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. John Moates and the Rev. Glyn Davis, Sr. officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until the service hour. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family extends a special "thank you" to the caregivers of Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, P. O. Box 163, Rome, GA 30162-0163. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Willodean Treglown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.