Mrs. Dorothy Sue "Dot" Treadaway, age 78, of Rome, GA, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, TN. Mrs. Treadaway was born in Euharlee, GA on March 7, 1942, daughter of the late Charles Junior Barker and the late Clara Sue Milam Barker. Prior to her retirement, she was employed with Berry College for over 20 years, where she was like a mom to so many of the students that she loved so dearly. She was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Larry Doss Treadaway, to whom she was married on September 23, 1989; 2 daughters, Connie Stone (Lee) and Karen Ehrler (Dave), all of Rome; step-daughter, Lori Collett (Robert), Plant City, FL; 4 grandchildren, Jacob Stone, Murfreesboro, TN, Kaylee Sartorato (Raphael), Rome, Jack Ehrler, Rome, and Brian Collett, Hampton, VA; 2 great grandchildren, Ezeqiel and Elessio Sartorato; her sister, Emma Nell Wigley, Rome; a niece, Faye Brown (Terry), Rome; a nephew, Dr. Mark Wigley, Rome. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with her dear friend, the Rev. Dr. Robert Carpenter and the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 1 until 2:45pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 2:30pm and are as follows: Active: Lee Stone, Dave Ehrler, Jacob Stone, Dennis Ratliff, Glenn Ferguson, Bill Houston, Mark Wigley, Terry Brown, Justin Brown, Jason Brown, and Harry Treadaway; Honorary: Mrs. Dot's Berry College kids. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
