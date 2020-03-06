Ms. Sheri Denise Hendrix Townsell, age 63, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Ms. Townsell was born in Coweta County, GA on March 24, 1956, daughter of Edward Hendrix, Sr. and the late Barbara Lee Hendrix. She was a graduate of Cave Spring High School and attended West Georgia College and Jacksonville State University. An Education Specialist and career educator, Ms. Townsell taught Special Education and 2nd grade in our area for 35 years at Anna K. Davie, Pepperell, and Midway Schools. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Ms. Townsell was a member of Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Tiffani Colston (Jake), Rome; her grandson, Jackson Colston, Rome; her father, Edward Hendrix, Sr., Cave Spring; her sister, Wendy Poff, Centre, AL; her brother, Ken Hendrix (Janie), Cave Spring; nieces, nephews, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Newnan, GA. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 3pm at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church. Dr. Philip May, the Rev. Billy Fricks, and the Rev. Adam Colston will officiate. The family will receive friends at Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church on Monday from 1pm until 2:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Valley South Baptist Church, Youth Ministries, P. O. Box 519, Silver Creek, GA 30173. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+1