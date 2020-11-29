Mr. Lloyd Julian Touchstone, age 80, of Rome, GA, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Touchstone was born in Rome, GA on July 10, 1940, the son of the late Lloyd Carlton Touchstone and the late Myrtle Kelley Touchstone Standfield. He graduated from Model High School in the late 1950's. He was a paint and body man for over 45 years, working for several local car dealerships. Mr. Touchstone was a member of Northwoods Baptist Church but attended Friendship Baptist Church the last few years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Burch. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Hight Touchstone; his son, Jody Touchstone (Melissa); his granddaughters, Hannah and Lindsey Touchstone; his brother, Charles "Chuck" Touchstone (Evelyn); several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1:00pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating and with his son, Jody Touchstone, delivering the eulogy. The family received friends on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
