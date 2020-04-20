Mrs. Sylvia Mae Tolbert, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Tolbert was born in Atlanta, Georgia on November 23, 1941, daughter of the late Blue Martin and the late Robbie Bennett Trapp. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alzie Ladell Tolbert, on April 19, 2009, and by three siblings, Jackie Sprayberry, Barbara Bannister and Lyndall Martin. Mrs. Tolbert was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, she was a bus driver for the Floyd County Board of Education for several years. Survivors include five children, Cheryl Tolbert, Rome, Alzie Ladell "Butch" Tolbert, II, Ellijay, Pat Tolbert, Rome, Matthew Tolbert, Silver Creek, and Sylvia Celeste Swanson, Rome; nine grandchildren; three great grandchildren; five siblings, Jerry Martin, Victoria Kelley, Nancy Carney, Harold Trapp and Bootsie Hamby; several nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Tolbert will be cremated. Private graveside service will be held at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ricky Studdard officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of arrangements.
