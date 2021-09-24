Ms. Lynda Marie Tolbert, age 80, of Lindale, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021, at a local hospital. Ms. Tolbert was born in Floyd County, Georgia on January 20, 1941, daughter of the late J. C. Tolbert and the late Anne Kelley Tolbert. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Brock. Ms. Tolbert was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church. She received her bachelor's degree in Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at Redmond Regional Medical Center for almost 40 years. She enjoyed reading, collecting, and going to yard sales. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Dempsey (Rick), Cave Spring, and Robin Duke (Ty Gore), Cave Spring; a granddaughter, Mackenzie Andrews (David); a great grandson, James Ford Andrews; a sister, Sadie Dixon (David); a brother, Sonny Tolbert (Betty); several nieces and nephews; her second family, her coworkers at Redmond. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Chaplain Billy Murdock will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 3pm until the service time. Masks are requested at both the visitation and service. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.