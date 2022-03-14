Darrell Lee Tolbert, age 72, of Arab, Alabama, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at his sister's home in Cedar Bluff, AL. Mr. Tolbert was born in Rome, Georgia on September 22, 1949, son of the late Fred Lee Tolbert and the late Mary Nell Kelley Tolbert. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Olive Louise Johnson Tolbert. Mr. Tolbert was a veteran of the U. S. Navy and retired after 28 1/2 years from Alumax in Charleston, SC. He lived out his life-long dream of buying a home in Guntersville, Al and fishing as often as he could on Guntersville Lake. Survivors include two daughters, Kelley Lee Beyl (Ron) and Kimberly Lane Johnston (Nick); a sister, Sandra Tolbert Hammons and brother-in-law and best friend, Michael Hammons; grandchildren, Lee Tolbert and Georgia Shannon; great granddaughter, Laiken Farley; his grand dogs, Mojo and Chloe Johnston; several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 8pm. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.