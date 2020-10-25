Mrs. Ann Tankersley Tison, age 95, of Rome, GA, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in a local nursing facility. Mrs. Tison was born in Rome, GA on October 22, 1925, daughter of the late William H. Tankersley and the late Ola Isbell Tankersley. She was a graduate of Rome Girls High School and was a graduate of Crawford Long Nursing School where she received her Registered Nursing Degree. She later received a Master's Degree in Nursing from Shorter College. She along with Mr. Maurice Culberson began the first Licensed Practical Nurses program in Floyd County and she continued instruction when the nursing program was relocated to Coosa Valley Tech. She held many positions with the McCall and Floyd Hospitals. Mrs. Tison was Director of Nursing at 5th Avenue Nursing Home retiring after over 30 years of service. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome. Survivors include 2 daughters, Gwen Payne (Joe), Rome, and Jan Carson (Michael), Douglasville, GA; a son, Mark Tison (Cherry), Rome; her grandchildren, Jill, Jennifer, and Daniel Gober, Kendra Parson, Kevin Bell, Dalton, Shelby, and Peyton Tison; 7 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Private graveside services will be held at East View Cemetery. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Tuesday from 5pm until 7pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are requested. At other hours, the family may be contacted at each of their respective residences. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
+1