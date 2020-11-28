Mrs. Vicky Lynn Timms, age 65, of Kingston, GA, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Timms was born in Floyd County, GA on July 17, 1955, daughter of the late Lamar Dutton and the late Millicent Barber Dutton. She was a former employee of Galey & Lord, retiring after 26 years of service, and was a member of Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church. She was a praying woman, kind-hearted, fed the hungry, and faithful to her Saviour. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Lee Timms, to whom she was married for 42 years, by 2 grandchildren, Tony Lee Hicks, Jr., and Christopher Hicks, and by a sister, Darleen Gordon. Survivors include 3 daughters, Candy Davis (James), Ellijay, Beverly Simpson (Brandon), Alabama, and Christy Timms, Kingston; 2 sons, Chris Timms, Kingston, and Tony Hicks (Terri Sargent), Alabama; a step-daughter, Kim McNabb (Fletcher), Dalton; 2 brothers, Terry Dutton and Edward Dutton, both of Tennessee; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Steve Kelley and the Rev. Kenneth Crowe will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 9:30am until 10:45am. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested. All pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, at 10:30am on Tuesday and are as follows: Active: Tony Shafer, Blake Wyatt, Justin Duvall, Brandon Simpson, James Davis, and Tony Hicks; Honorary: Taylor Duvall, Chris Timms, Beverly Simpson, Candy Davis and Christy Timms. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Dec 1
Visitation
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
9:30AM-10:45AM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 1
Funeral Service
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
11:00AM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
Dec 1
Interment
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
12:00AM
Floyd Memory Gardens
895 Cartersville Highway
Rome, GA 30161
