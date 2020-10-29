Mr. James Larry Tillery, age 79, of Rome passed away Thursday October 29, 2020 in a local hospital. Mr. Tillery was born August 23, 1941, in Floyd County a son of the Elwood Tillery and Nellie Puckett Tillery. He was a member of First Church of Nazarene. Mr. Tillery was employed by Wal-Mart as a meat cutter for 22 and half years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Tillery. Survivors include his daughters, Darlene White, Debra Tillery, granddaughter, LaShae Walker, brother, Steve Tillery, sisters, Geraldine Wood, and Syble Martin, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday November 1, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Casey Royal, officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friend's hour prior to the service on Sunday, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165 Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.