Mrs. Opal Edwards Thurston, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at a local healthcare facility. Mrs. Thurston was born in Fyfe, Alabama, on July 26, 1939, daughter of the late Cassie Edwards and the late Bertha Roach Edwards. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Kindel Thurston, Sr., by a son-in-law, Paul Burkhalter, and by a brother, Alfred Edwards. Mrs. Thurston was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. She loved quilting, crafting, cooking, and spending time with her family. Survivors include three children, Phyllis Burkhalter, Rome, Diane Melton (Mike), Rome, and Kindel Thurston (Cricket), Summerville; four grandchildren, Tonya Carter (Chad), Christopher Melton (Kim), Dakota Thurston, and Skyler Thurston; two great grandchildren, Amber Carter and Kacie Carter; three siblings, Leon Edwards, Kelley Edwards, and Sandra Edwards; nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm at Rome Midway Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Ken Johnson will officiate. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Compassus Hospice and Rome Health and Rehab, especially Shonta. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
