Mrs. Joyce Jane McAlister Thrasher, age 85, of Rome passed away Tuesday December 3, 2020 in a local health care. Mrs. Thrasher was born April 29, 1935, in Cherokee County Alabama, a daughter of the late Elbert McAlister and Emily Marbut McAlister. She was a member of Mt. Alto Baptist Church, and a homemaker. Mrs. Thrasher loved gardening and traveling with her husband and family. Survivors include her husband, Brooks Thrasher, son, David (Kristina) Thrasher, daughters, Connie (Phillip) Hart, Carin (Phillip) Bowman, brothers, Damon McAlister, James McAlister, Alton McAlister, Louie McAlister, Ernest McAlister, Emanuel McAlister, and Glen McAlister, grandchildren, Jacob Thrasher, Jordan Thrasher, Tanner Bowman, great grandchildren, Clara Thrasher, Elijah Thrasher, several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday December 7, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Monday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.