Mrs. Sue Avery Thornton, age 90, of Armuchee, GA, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Thornton was born in Floyd County, Georgia on April 23, 1930, daughter of the late Howard Dallas Avery and the late Jessie Avery. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wyatt C. Thornton, by a son, Don Thornton, and by her siblings, Sidney Avery, Herschel Avery, Evelyn Avery, Edith Adams, Eunice Adams, Tommy Avery, and Marnese Pope. Mrs. Thornton retired from PET bakery and was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Mrs. Thornton was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family and she will be missed by all. Survivors include her sons, Mike Thornton (Debbie), and David Thornton (Teresa); daughter, Sherri T. Greene; daughter-in-law, Brenda Thornton; sisters, Vesta Salmon and Dean Beard; 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with her sons, David Thornton and Mike Thornton, officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday from 11:00am until 1:30pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested at both the visitation and funeral service. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Friday at 1:00 pm and include: Jarrod Greene, Caleb Sullins, Avery Sullins, Kevin Thornton, Josh Sullins, Pat Salmon, and Tommy Russell. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Oct 16
Visitation
Friday, October 16, 2020
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - North Chapel and Crematory
4900 Martha Berry Highway
Rome, GA 30165
Oct 16
Graveside Service
Friday, October 16, 2020
Oaknoll Memorial Gardens
2549 Shorter Avenue, SW
Rome, GA 30165
