Mr. William Palmer Thompson, age 76, of Rome, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. He had celebrated his 76th birthday this week as well as his golden anniversary of 50 years the day before his passing. William was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 8, 1946, son of the late Samuel Joseph Thompson and the late Mary Kathleen Meredith Thompson. He was the youngest of three children. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky in Art and a Master's degree from Florida State University in Art Education. William served our country in the United States Air Force. Commonly referred to as "Bill", he was a very talented and professional artist with a love of all art mediums, his favorite being watercolor. He participated in and was the instructor for numerous workshops across the country in which other artists wanted to further perfect their skills. He served as an editorial cartoonist for the Kentucky Colonel newspaper in college, and for the majority of his professional career worked as an illustrator and computer animation technician for an engineering firm in Tallahassee, Florida. William retired from Benedict Engineering as an engineering technician after 20 years of service. In 2012, he and his wife, Nancy, moved to Rome to be with their daughter, Margaret, already living here and an established physician in Rome. An active member of First Baptist Church of Rome, he served in various ways. He enjoyed immensely helping with the children's ministry, specifically helping with the preschool program and the vacation bible school program. He contributed his art skills for whatever was needed. His 2 granddaughters enjoyed any time with him painting and learning some of his art skills. Bill was also an avid train collector with at large collection of various trains and an impressive knowledge base of trains. Bill was a member of the Antique Car Club in Tallahassee and owned and restored several classic cars throughout his life. Working on old cars became his favorite pastime. William was a devoted husband to Nancy, father to his only child, Margaret, grandfather, and the large extended family. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Nancy Stone Thompson; daughter, Dr. Margaret T. Marion and son-in-law, Jason Marion, of Rome, GA; sister, Kathleen Holland; brother, Cecil D. Thompson; two grandchildren, Maggie Blythe Marion, and Archer Brook Marion; many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 2:30pm at First Baptist Church of Rome, with the Rev. Tamara Tillman Smathers and the Rev. Keith A. Reaves officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Rome on Tuesday from 1pm until 2:30pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Tuesday at 2pm and include: Cecil Thompson, brother, Lee Stone, brother-in-law, Ben & John Stone, nephews, Larry Meeks, father of son-in-law, and Shannon Marion, nephew. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the First Baptist Church of Rome, Children's Ministry, that he cared for so deeply. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
