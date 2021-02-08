Richard Scott Thompson age 44, a resident of Rome, Ga, died unexpectedly on January 31, 2021. Richard is survived by his children; Elizabeth Thompson, of Oklahoma city, Oklahoma; Brady Thompson and Jayden Thompson of Mableton, Ga; Fisher Thompson, Alabama Brown, and Montana Brown of Cedar Bluff, Alabama; His mother Dixie Mowry and step-father of Rome, Ga; His sister, Ginny Cofer and brother-in-law Brian Cofer of Texas; and his brother Michael Thompson, of Florida. He was predeceased by his father Richard Thompson and sister Tracy Thompson of Georgia. Richard was born in Gainsville, Ga on June 3, 1976 to Dixie and Richard Thompson. Richard was a wonderful father, who loved his children with a depth and passion that many could only imagine. He enjoyed golfing and watching football (Go Dawgs) and was always doing something active with his children. He was such a kind and compassionate person and truly had a gift for showing others love and kindness; and those he loved, he loved with everything in his being. Richard will be missed, dearly. May we all be so blessed to know and experience the kind of love that he had in him. A small memorial was held at his mother's house on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He will be cremated at Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory in Gadsden, AL. There will be no services following.