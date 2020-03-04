Mrs. Charlotte Lovell Thompson, age 66, of Aragon, GA passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born in Rome, GA on July 10, 1953, a daughter of the late Myles H. Lovell and the late Betty Jo (Maggie) Storey Lovell. Mrs. Thompson spent her childhood in the Aragon area before moving to Atlanta where she lived the greater part of her adult life. She was a member of the Flint Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Dean Lovell. Survivors include her husband, Ed Thompson of Aragon, to whom she was married on September 8, 1979; two daughters: Storey Thompson, Fort Knox, KY and Anna Kate Thompson, Alpharetta; brother, Ronald Lovell and his wife Brenda, Rockmart; and a number of cousins. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Flint Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Burgess and Rev. Don Spears officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Thompson will lie instate at the church on Friday from 2:00 pm until the funeral hour. Pallbearers will include: Joe Wheeler, Jared Wheeler, Josh Wheeler, Todd Queen and Luke Queen. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home. The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Charlotte Lovell Thompson.