Mrs. Emma Turner Morrow Thomas, age 86, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Born in Rome, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Jessie Scoggins Turner. She was married to the late James Morrow and the late Reverend Holland Thomas. Mrs. Thomas is survived by a brother, John Turner; by her children, Kay Addison and Brad Morrow; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren. There will be no service at this time. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.