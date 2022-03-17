Mrs. Carolyn Elaine Shepard Thomas, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Mrs. Thomas was born on December 15, 1942 in Rome, GA, to her late parents: Henry N. Shepard and Emily Carlton Shepard. Elaine was a 1960 graduate of Rockmart High School. After high school, she attended Shorter College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1964. After graduating she lived in Atlanta, Georgia, Charlotte, North Carolina, New Orleans, Louisiana and Albuquerque, New Mexico before moving back to Rome. Georgia in 1993. Mrs. Thomas worked as a real estate agent for many years with Reese and Smallwood, and was of the Baptist Faith. In her free time she loved traveling and volunteering at Floyd County Humane Society and other animal rescue organizations. Elaine was a loving wife, step-mother, grandmother, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Al Thomas. She is survived by her brother, Lamar Shepard; niece, Heather Rainey and her husband, Ken; Nephew, Ryan Shepard and his wife, Rebecca; step-son, Callen Graczyk; step-daughter, Selene Graczyk Warzecha and a number of loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Services for Mrs. Thomas will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 3:00 PM in The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Aaron Johnson and Rev. Edward Murray officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be the following gentlemen: Ken Rainey, Frank Shropshire, Callen Graczyk, Reginald Smith, Rob Mottier and Zachary Graczyk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 20, 2022 from 2:00 PM until the service hour at 3:00 PM. Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Carolyn Elaine Shepard Thomas.
