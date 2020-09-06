Ms. Blondell Jackson Thomas, age 73, of Rome, GA, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at a local health care facility. Ms. Thomas was born in Cherokee County, AL, on December 6, 1946, daughter of the Foy Jackson and the late Dorothy Barnes Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her previous husband, Phil Potts, by her nephew, Jeff Lewis, and by her great-nephew, Brian Lewis. She loved every moment with her family, especially her granddaughter, Georgia. Survivors include her daughter, Kim Lewis (James), Ludowici; 2 sons, Johnny Stephens, Ludowici, and Tony Potts (Cassie), Rome; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister and best friend, Peggy Smith, Rome; nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Athens. Funeral services for Ms. Thomas will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with her son, Tony Potts, officiating and delivering the eulogy. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family visitation will take place. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Blondell Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.