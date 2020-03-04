William Gerald Tharp went to Heaven on March 1, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Bill was born May 10, 1949, in Ogallalah, Nebraska. He married the love of his life, Beth Bruner, on June 22, 1974. Following his graduation from William Jewell College, he lived in Boulder and Steamboat Springs, Colo., for 20 years. Bill enjoyed skiing, traveling, the beach and playing golf. He was an outstanding bowler with a record of 13 perfect 300 games. After working for 25 years at the Rocky Mountain Hydroelectric Project, he retired as the Plant Manager in 2017. Bill was a kind, gentle, humble man who lived out his faith in Jesus through his daily actions. He was a faithful, loving husband, father and friend who was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by Beth Tharp, his wife of 45 years; sons Gabe (Becky) and Blake; his brother, Dick; and grandsons Kieran and Wylie. A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Rome, Georgia, on March 11 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will follow in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 101 East Third Avenue, Rome, GA 30161; Church Health, PO Box 1493, Edmonds, WA 98020; or United Indian Mission International, PO Box 6429, Glendale, AZ 85312-6429 - designated to the Cheek Travel Project.
