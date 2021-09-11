Doris Joan Sills Terry, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at a local hospital. Mrs. Terry was born in Dekalb County, Georgia on March 18, 1943, daughter of the late J.D. Sills and the late Susie Blount Sills. She was a member of West Rome Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Everett Terry, her brothers, Weyman Sills and Maxie Sills, and a grandchild, Brandon Sullins. She is survived by her children, Deborah Joan Davenport (Gilbert), Susan Denise Terry, and Matthew Everett Terry; her grandchildren, Sarah Davenport, Harrison "Bubba" Davenport (Anna Marie), Halley Sullins (Amber), Hayden Terry, and Amanda Davenport; her brother, Charles Sills (Linda); her sister, Lila Shiflett Barber; her sisters-in-law, Martha Kemp, Gayle Sloan, and Flora Sills. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2:00pm at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Gazebo with the Rev. Greg Cater officiating. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 12:30 pm until 1:30 pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.