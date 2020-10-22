Mr. Winston Lamar "Tony" Taylor, age 75, of Lindale, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his residence. Tony was born in Rome, Georgia on August 11, 1945, son of the late Harold Jim Taylor, Sr. and the late Mildred Louise Howell Taylor. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy Taylor, and by a sister, Brenda Taylor Smith. Tony attended Pepperell High School where he excelled in athletics playing football, basketball, baseball and also ran track, until he joined the Navy. He was a veteran of the U. S. Navy serving for 8 years during the Vietnam War. Tony served in the communication squadron in the Navy serving on submarines as a radio man and on the ground in Vietnam training Vietnamese service men in communications. He was a faithful member of Rome First United Methodist Church where he served for many years with the van ministry giving numerous people the opportunity to attend church and learn about the Lord. He was a member of the Lindale Lodge #455 F&AM. Tony worked continually for with his son and daughter helping their charitable organizations, The Community Kitchen, DIGS Skills for Life, and TGIF through Rome First United Methodist Church. Tony worked for a number of years in computer services at General Electric in the Atlanta area. Prior to retirement, he worked as a salesman for World Hi-Fi in Rome for 15 years. Tony was an avid bowler and bowled in the Seven Hills Bowling League. Survivors include his wife, Candice Kaylor Taylor, to whom he was married on July 14, 1973; a daughter, Tracey Koehler (Clayton), Rome; a son, Drew Taylor (Dawn), Rockmart; three grandsons, Clay Koehler, Tyler Hardy, and Drake Taylor; a brother, Tim Stansell (June), Aragon; a brother-in-law, Rayburn Smith; a sister-in-law, Anna Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Robert Brown officiating and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting military honors. Private interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 4 until 6pm. Social distancing measures will be followed, and masks are requested at both the visitation and memorial service. Members of the Pepperell High School Class of 1964 are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Kitchen, 3 Central Plaza, Box 384, Rome, GA 30161, or to DIGS Skills for Life, P. O. Box 1053, Rome, GA 30162-1053. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
+2
+2