Joseph Raine Taylor Sr., 84 of Dillard, Georgia went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Raine was born in Rome, Georgia the son of the late Greene Alonza Taylor and the late Dorothy Raine Taylor. Raine served his country in the United States Air Force. He received his high school diploma from Darlington High School in Rome, Georgia and was in the graduating class of 1954. He went on to receive his bachelors from Auburn University Class of 1958. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, known as "Big Daddy" by his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Donovan and G.A. (Bucky) Taylor Jr. His survivors include his wife of 62 years, Frances Hackett Taylor; his son, Joseph Raine Taylor Jr.(Elizabeth); two daughters, Rebekah Taylor Cross (Jim) and Joyce Taylor Oliver; his sister, Ann Lee; five grandchildren, Taylor Cross, Luke Cross, Ann Cross Murphy, Clay Taylor, Kathryn Taylor; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive him. A private family service will be held at the Sunset Hills Cemetery in Rome, Georgia. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations should be made online at https://www.diabetes.org/donate to the American Diabetes Association or by mail at P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Beck Funeral Home, in Clayton, Georgia, is in charge of the arrangements. If there are any questions, please call 706-782-9599. An online Memorial Register Book is available at www.beckfuneralhome.com.