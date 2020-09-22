Mrs. Pamela Kay Dorsett Taylor, age 65, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at a local hospital. Mrs. Taylor was born in Rome, Georgia on July 24, 1955, daughter of Sybil Hartzog Dorsett and the late Donald Marvin Dorsett. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Bernard Taylor, in 2007, and by grandparents, J.C. & Dollie Riggins Hartzog, and Howard & Edrie Lloyd Dorsett. Mrs. Taylor was a member of Hollywood Baptist Church and Constellation Chapter #191 O. E. S. She worked for several years in food service. Survivors include her mother, Sybil Dorsett, Silver Creek; a brother, Jim Dorsett, Silver Creek; aunt, Barbara Curtis; several cousins. A private graveside service will be held at Rome Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Mrs. Taylor will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 1:30pm until 2:30pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
Service information
Sep 26
Lie Instate (With social distancing measures followed)
Saturday, September 26, 2020
1:30PM-2:30PM
1:30PM-2:30PM
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home - South Chapel
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
3002 Maple Road
Rome, GA 30161
