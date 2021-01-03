Mr. Dickerson Earl Taylor, age 69, ofArmuchee,GA, went to be with the Lordon December 27, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Taylor was born in Rome, Georgia on May 22, 1951, son of the late Thomas Russell Taylor and the late Jean Dickerson Taylor. He worked at General Electric for 10 years. He retired from Shorter University as Assistant Vice-President for Facilities Management. He then served for a time as Construction Project Manager for Reinhardt University. At the time of his death, he was serving on the Floyd County Board of Assessors. Prior to Shorter, he established the family business, The Frame Up, which he and his wife operated for 35 years. Mr. Taylor was a member of Pleasant Valley North Baptist Church, the Oostanaula Lodge #113 F. & A. M., and the Camp Sidney Dew Alumni Association, Boy Scouts of America. He was a past member of the Georgia Association of Physical Plant Directors and Gold Wing Road Riders Association. In his earlier years, he enjoyed skydiving and scuba diving. He enjoyed working in his shop and he and his wife enjoyed traveling and riding his Gold Wing with friends. He loved spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Teri Kemp Taylor, to whom he was married on June 9, 1972; a daughter, Ashley Taylor Burns (Kevin), Rome; a son, Jordan Russell Taylor (Jenna), Rome. He was "Poptart" to five grandchildren, Dylan, Taylor, Bella, Kayden, and Elliott; a sister, Dianne Taylor Price (Bruce); his mother-in-law, Nina Kemp; a brother-in-law, Steve Kemp (Ellen); aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends that he impacted in such a tremendous way also survive. Private graveside services will be held in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Bob Agan will officiate. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mentone Area Preservation Association, P. O. Box 50, Mentone, AL 35984 or contact at mapamentone@gmail.com. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel and Crematory, has charge of the arrangements.
