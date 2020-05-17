Mr. Raymond E. Tate, age 82, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at a local hospital. Mr. Tate was born in Rome, GA on September 8, 1937, the son of the late Roy Benny Tate and the late Ruby Louise Smith Tate. He served his country in the United States Navy. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an electrician with Rome Kraft. He was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Mr. Tate is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn Hall Tate, to whom he was married on May 5, 1961. Mr. Tate will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 12 until 2pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Funeral services will be private with the Rev. Jerry Dudley officiating. Interment will be in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will include Johnny Ford, Don Cole, Bruce Perry and William Hardin. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
