Mr. James Thomas Tate, age 92, of Rome, GA, passed away Saturday morning, June 26, 2021, in a local hospital. Mr. Tate was born in Floyd County, GA on March 17, 1929, son of the late Grady and Cleo Whisenant Tate. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Bessie Vivian Hall Tate, and by a sister, Opal Tate. Mr. Tate was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with the United States Park Service as a Contracting Officer, a career that took him to Florida, Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Washington, and Georgia. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and the Crusaders Sunday School Class, having served as President for a number of years. Mr. Tate was a member of the Cherokee Lodge #66 F. & A. M. Survivors include his 3 daughters, Elaine Skiner (John), Forsyth, Doris Mende (Rick), Ooltewah, TN, and Mary Weeks (Derek), Rome; a brother, Bobby Dale Tate, Rome; 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Dr. Rodger Whorton and the Rev. Brandon Bruce officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard presenting full military honors. The family received friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
