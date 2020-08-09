Mr. Millard Albertus Tanner, age 81, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at a Griffin, GA healthcare facility. Mr. Tanner was born in Rome, Georgia on July 10, 1939, son of the late Lonzo Hopson Tanner and the late Dora Annie Ingram Tanner. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Fahy Tanner, by a daughter, Jennifer LaShay Tanner, by a brother, Lonzo Thomas Tanner, and by 4 sisters, Ivagene Barton, Shirley Ann Barnes, Virginia Patty and Marlene Jarrett. Mr. Tanner worked for several years at the Lindale Cotton Mill and then as a carpentry contractor and as a songwriter/musician. During his music career he was affiliated with BMI (Broad Music, Inc.) and was a member of the CMA (Country Music Association). Mr. Tanner had performed with Millard Tanner & The Anchors, The Showmen Band, The Vibratos, Ray Stevens and others. He was known as "Master Charge" with the 11 Meter CB Club. Survivors include a son, Ricky Millard Tanner; two daughters, Jackie Buck (Terry), and Christie Bolton (David); a stepdaughter, Sharon Finster (Roy); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Major Larry Repass and Major Jack Butler officiating. Social distancing measures will be followed. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery. Mr. Tanner will lie in state at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Social distancing measures will be followed. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Marc Tanner, Matt Tanner, Myles Tanner, Brian Buck, Brent Buck, Ben Bolton, Nick Bolton and Michael Williams. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
