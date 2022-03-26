Mrs. Diane Elise Poole Talley, age 75, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at a Cartersville hospice facility. Mrs. Talley was born in Floyd County, Georgia on October 8, 1946, daughter of the late Robert Wicker "Buddy" Poole and the late Eloise Elizabeth Fowler Poole. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Walton Frederick "Fred" Talley, and by an infant son, Arthur James Keith. Mrs. Talley worked for several years as a cosmetologist, and the worked for the Federal Probation Office. She then was co-owner of Pansy's Boutique in Rome until her retirement. Mrs. Talley served on the Bartow County Board of Education for several years. She was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church and the Republican Women's Association and was active in the Republican Party and the Tea Party. She loved arts & crafts as well as music which she shared with others by playing the piano and singing. She traveled and sang with the Sunshine Singers for several years. Survivors include a son, Kirby Keith, Woodstock; a daughter, Kimberly Keith, Greoux les Bains, France; four grandchildren, Sophie Mercier, Sylvie Mercier, Liam Keith and Kennedy Keith; a brother, Bob Poole (Martha), Hixon, TN; a special friend, Sherry Williams, Rome. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2pm at East View Cemetery. Mr. Ken Ward will officiate. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 8pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Talley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.