Mrs. Martha Jean Taliaferro, age 89, of Lindale, GA, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Taliaferro was born in Gadsden, AL on February 23, 1932, daughter of the late Garland Virgil Farlow and the late Mini Lucille Abernathy Farlow. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Orvil Kenneth Taliaferro, by 2 daughters, Melanie Taliaferro Meloche and Melissa Jan Taliaferro, and by a brother, Wallace Farlow. Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Taliaferro was a Sales Associate with Impact Furniture for several years. She resided for several years at Winthrop Court and was named Mrs. Winthrop Court and was voted runner-up in the Mrs. Senior Coosa Valley Fair in 2015. Mrs. Taliaferro was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Michelle Taliaferro (Carl Seagraves), Suwanee, GA; 5 grandchildren, Blake Coffia (Christy), Summer Crocker (Chris), Jared Johnston (Leslie), Cameron Moyer, and Haven Seagraves; 7 great grandchildren, Avery Gambrell, Anniston Gambrell, Krista Coffia, Kendra Coffia, Lacie Johnston, Jake Johnston, and Kali Crocker; nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 2pm in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. Dr. Phil Patterson will officiate with remarks by Melinda Loggins. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 11am until 1pm. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are requested by the family. The family would like to extend a sincere "thank you" to the staff and caregivers of Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd, especially Stacey Mobbs. Also thanks to Helping Hands, Tara Threadgill and Cindy Johnson. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
